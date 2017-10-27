Located in Springfield, Missouri, this modern farmhouse designed by Kansas-City based firm Hufft Projects exudes the traditional vernacular of Kansas with an updated take on the conventional form. The rolling hills and expansive land resemble the tone of quaint Marquette.
Dwell letters decorate the main entrance.
Best task lighting: Koncept
Organized by Ellis x Method Homes x Dwell Outdoors
Method Homes x Dwell Outdoors
Method Homes x Hastens Beds Dwell Outdoors
Method Homes x Dwell Outdoor
Settlewell x The Shop
Kim Lewis Tiny Homes
Kim Lewis Tiny Homes
Kim Lewis Tiny Homes
Shipping Container Home (Brisbane, Australia) Architect and designer Todd Miller didn’t just use a shipping container for this home—it appears like he used an entire shipping company, since it took 31 containers to build this industrial but inviting home, which features a massive graffiti mural on the back wall. Photo by ZieglerBuild
Local artist Melissa Terrezza painted this mural inside the property. “We have three murals in the containers that she worked on,” said Kristie Quinn, the restaurant owner’s business partner. The building’s lighting is all LEDs from Rexel.
The experience provides customers a temporary point of access to the mostly online brand. Recent architecture graduate Marco Lee conceived the layout of the windows, which are from Glasshaus Living.
Floor-to-ceiling windows front each unit, with sections of container wall folded out and fixed in place as part of the shading strategy.
The apartments face a landscaped common courtyard. The site is an irregular trapezoid, a fact the zig-zagging sidewalks reflect well.
Throughout the house, Robertson, Nichols, and Walker emphasized the beauty of the natural finishes and colors of the materials they chose. Robertson originally was going to paint the overhead beams but left them in their raw state to match the tiger bamboo that covers the floor. The light wall around the master bedroom, made from Enduro Systems fiberglass, is a light turquoise on the bedroom side, amber on the living room side, and glows green at night when the lights between the two layers are turned on.
The 400-square-foot deck between the main house and guest quarters catches a cool breeze—a big bonus during Houston’s “super-summers”—and is often filled with the couple and their friends enjoying local microbrews. "The challenge was how to stitch together the house and the guest container without it looking like at the last minute we decided we needed a little more space," Robertson says.
The distance between site and structure is more dramatic in the evening when light shines through the sunken glass living room.
The plexiglass tubes animate and add texture to an otherwise spartan facade.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
In the office, which is part of the addition, a collection of vintage posters hangs above a Cbox file cabinet and a table from Blu Dot used as a desk. The rug is a Photon.
The Steelcase desk in the living room was a lucky streetside freebie discovered outside their old Oakland apartment.
Krzentowski, who works from home for three hours a day, at his desk. A Marc Newson Orgone stretch lounge occupies the foreground, while a large Paul McCarthy photograph looms behind.
Pricing is not yet available for ENSAMBLE, but a single board of cholguán retails for about $5. By keeping assembly simply and using glue to join the system, the Andes House hopes to make it a cost-effective solution for the office and beyond.
Stefan at work in his studio.
The double-height artist studio showcases custom pieces by Dovetail, like a metal handrail and maple work tables, as well as Eames Aluminum Group chairs. The goal for the home, says Heliotrope principal Mike Mora, was to, “Create an interior space akin to an art gallery with white wall surfaces adequate to hang art."
In most of the loft, the original wood flooring and the herringbone pattern of the vaulted brick ceiling have been carefully preserved.
Inspiration crowds Alexander’s studio desk.
Prefab Parlance: From Kynar and Galvalume to SIPs, the terminology associated with prefab construction can be daunting. We asked a handful of architects and designers to help us build a prefab glossary of the top terms and definitions related to modular housing. Illustration by Tim Tomkinson
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
The Sub-Zero beverage chiller sits in easy proximity to the lounge area adjacent to the kitchen. Risom lounge chairs were rewoven with cat claw–proof leather strapping after the originals were shredded.
