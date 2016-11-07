Mies Dining Table is a minimal dining table created by Copenhagen-based designers Million. The German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s minimalist dictum ’less is more’ provided the inspiration for the Mies Dining Table, which brings horizontal and vertical lines together in a stringent architectural composition. The frame grips the corners of the tabletop, partially recessing the tabletop in the frame – a detail that completes the stringent and minimalist design. The key advantage of the table lies inits pragmatic flexibility, where the wide range of frame colors and tabletop variants,including marble and linoleum, unfold its aesthetic potential in relation to the context. Mies Dining Table is available in two lengths and two widths, accommodating either six or eight people at your office or in your home.