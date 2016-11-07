UGO is a minimal shelving system created by Spain-based designer Jorge de la Cruz. This shelving system is the evolution of the Uno Sull’Altro bookcase originally designed in 1967 by Italian designer and artist Ugo La Pietra. This modular object allows the user to make a bookcase in different heights with the possibility of buying them separately and combining various colors. Plywood boards are assembled with a slided-up back panel, allowing the modules to be inserted to each other to create a higher shelf that can be used against the wall or as a room divider. It can be shipped in flat-pack boxes for easy storage and assembled with Allen-head bolts.
Aronde is a minimal table created by France-based designer Thomas Merlin. The piece is constructed using a dovetail joint, and is a tribute to traditional cabinet making. The piece is produced and oak, and features an accent color against the natural grain of the wood. The table is available in three different size variations, and a number of color variations.
Oskar and Karl, 12 and 9, share breakfast at their family’s summer getaway in Sweden. The table is from ILVA, and the CH36 chairs by Hans Wegner are from Carl Hansen & Søn.
A Desiron sofa and a chaise longue from Restoration Hardware furnish the living room.
A swimming pool was on everyone’s wish list. Gray Organschi installed it on the east side of the house, along with an outdoor fireplace. The outside pathways and decks are paved in ipe and bluestone.
In the playroom, a velvet Desiron sofa is set off by Down Pipe paint from Farrow & Ball.
Mies Dining Table is a minimal dining table created by Copenhagen-based designers Million. The German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s minimalist dictum ’less is more’ provided the inspiration for the Mies Dining Table, which brings horizontal and vertical lines together in a stringent architectural composition. The frame grips the corners of the tabletop, partially recessing the tabletop in the frame – a detail that completes the stringent and minimalist design. The key advantage of the table lies inits pragmatic flexibility, where the wide range of frame colors and tabletop variants,including marble and linoleum, unfold its aesthetic potential in relation to the context. Mies Dining Table is available in two lengths and two widths, accommodating either six or eight people at your office or in your home.
