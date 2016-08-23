The second floor features this clever storage design—a “hidden space,” as co-design studio refers to it.
The architects designed the large dining table, which is framed by the open kitchen, the wood-burning stove, and the garden beyond.
Large clerestory windows face the street at the Higashibatas’ house in Tokyo, optimizing both privacy and natural light within.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
