Bruce sourced the Restoration Hardware bunk beds (Mina, 3, claims top).
Cedar Grove House by HUNTERoffice bunk room
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
The four bedrooms have different sleeping configurations and enough space to accommodate friends and extended family. The bed frames are made from rauli timber.
Guest room 1
Built-in bunk beds embody the playfulness of camping.
Bunk room in basement with custom artwork on floor by Sean Martorana. Curtains by West Elm.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
