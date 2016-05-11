Subscribe
Noah Webb
Stories
You Don't Have to Just Be at Your Desk When Working from Home
The late architect David Boone was always one to take his work home with him—he just kept it in the home’s office.
Dwell
One Canadian Family Beats the Cold by Escaping to Palm Springs
Renowned for its iconic midcentury architecture and legendary celebrity habitués—Frank Sinatra, Ava Gardner, Bob Hope, and...
Margot Dougherty
Vacation Home in the California Desert is a Modernist Oasis
A Canadian family’s getaway in the California desert.
Margot Dougherty
The Family Tree
For this San Diego family, the phrase "putting down roots" has taken on a whole new meaning.
a
Andrew Wagner
Untraditional in Marin
Tony and Rachel Sherman were simply trying to buy a house, but what they found instead was a foundation—a discovery that...
s
Sydney LeBlanc