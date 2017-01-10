The 1940s-era building was scheduled for demolition before the Sands purchased it in the early aughts and transformed it into their workshop, offices, and home. The space was nearly in ruins when the couple bought it and they used recycled or salvaged materials wherever possible in the renovation and even fabricated the metal work in the first-floor shop.
"The owner had a great vision of a business focused on an open, interactive exchange between the customer and the barista," Dunn says. "Juggling the practical workflow of coffee-making—and selling—with the desire for a low, obstacle-free counter that would be conducive to that interaction was probably the biggest challenge." The matte white hexagonal tile covering the sides of the counter was purchased from Design and Direct Source. Photo by Patricia Chang
White Street, archival pigment print, 18" x 40"
Coffee shop and bakery hybrid The Mill is the creative brainchild of Four Barrel Coffee's Jeremy Tooker and Josey Baker Bread's Josey Baker. The two opened their doors a block from Alamo Square along San Francisco's booming Divisadero corridor, and lovingly craft coffee from a vintage steel roaster and toast from house-milled flour. The shop makes a beautiful impact on the block with its simple and understated brick exterior, while natural light from skylights and oversized windows draw attention to the high ceiling and exposed natural wood rafters inside. Conceptualized by Boor Bridges Architecture, The Mill's collaborative production space was built to be open and transparent, to facilitate seamless shared use by bakers and baristas. Eye-catching geometric custom shelving by Alex Palecko adorns a full wall, serving as both functional retail display and high-impact art piece. 736 Divisadero Street
Jean Street, archival pigment print, 22" x 52"
