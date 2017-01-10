Coffee shop and bakery hybrid The Mill is the creative brainchild of Four Barrel Coffee's Jeremy Tooker and Josey Baker Bread's Josey Baker. The two opened their doors a block from Alamo Square along San Francisco's booming Divisadero corridor, and lovingly craft coffee from a vintage steel roaster and toast from house-milled flour. The shop makes a beautiful impact on the block with its simple and understated brick exterior, while natural light from skylights and oversized windows draw attention to the high ceiling and exposed natural wood rafters inside. Conceptualized by Boor Bridges Architecture, The Mill's collaborative production space was built to be open and transparent, to facilitate seamless shared use by bakers and baristas. Eye-catching geometric custom shelving by Alex Palecko adorns a full wall, serving as both functional retail display and high-impact art piece. 736 Divisadero Street