Visions of urban living, Berlin – Mulackstr. 26
It is in Simon’s own recently renovated North London home that one sees Simon’s ideas carried through to their logical, refined conclusion. Photo by Dunja Opalko
Type St. Apartment floor plan
Bathed in light from the rising sun, the bedroom includes a wall of built-in closets. The nightstand is a fold-down wall panel.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
The kitchen cabinets in white, natural fir and two alternating shades of green inspired by Castelvetrano olives contrast with marble backsplashes.
