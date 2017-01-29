A CNC-cut formwork was used to create the wavy pattern in the home’s concrete outer walls.
A CNC-cut formwork was used to create the wavy pattern in the home’s concrete outer walls.
On the living room ceiling a Sivra fixture by iGuzzini modulates its output based on the amount of available daylight. The sofa is Wall by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani.
On the living room ceiling a Sivra fixture by iGuzzini modulates its output based on the amount of available daylight. The sofa is Wall by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani.
Cloud9’s Manel Soler Caralps, who completed the home’s interior design, created the tile pattern in the shower.
Cloud9’s Manel Soler Caralps, who completed the home’s interior design, created the tile pattern in the shower.
Light is a key element of the home’s design. Photography lights from a local manufacturer keep the basement studio bright.
Light is a key element of the home’s design. Photography lights from a local manufacturer keep the basement studio bright.
Strategically placed wooden windows like this one is an expression of Cho's style.
Strategically placed wooden windows like this one is an expression of Cho's style.
Textured concrete walls are a signature of Cho’s work.
Textured concrete walls are a signature of Cho’s work.
Cho relaxes in the first-floor living room, where paintings by up-and-coming Germany-based Chinese artist Ruo Bing Chen play off a sofa and coffee table designed by the architect himself.
Cho relaxes in the first-floor living room, where paintings by up-and-coming Germany-based Chinese artist Ruo Bing Chen play off a sofa and coffee table designed by the architect himself.
A single crepe myrtle, which sports red blossoms in summer, defines the courtyard.
A single crepe myrtle, which sports red blossoms in summer, defines the courtyard.
The courtyard offers a glimpse of nature from nearly every angle, including up.
The courtyard offers a glimpse of nature from nearly every angle, including up.
The central courtyard helps cool the house.
The central courtyard helps cool the house.
Architect Byoung-soo Cho and his wife, Eunsil Kim, value the privacy, and style, that a concrete wall and recycled Indonesian teak facade provide.
Architect Byoung-soo Cho and his wife, Eunsil Kim, value the privacy, and style, that a concrete wall and recycled Indonesian teak facade provide.
In one area, he built a vertical wall of succulents.
In one area, he built a vertical wall of succulents.
Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
The open-tread stair leading from the garage to the second-floor living room sets the stage for a Star Wars–style duel.
The open-tread stair leading from the garage to the second-floor living room sets the stage for a Star Wars–style duel.
The building's shape and materials are the sort you find in a modernist residence in the UK, but it's the unfussy Japanese interior that reveals a design tailored to this multicultural family.
The building's shape and materials are the sort you find in a modernist residence in the UK, but it's the unfussy Japanese interior that reveals a design tailored to this multicultural family.
For the walls surrounding the living room fireplace, Cobb specified high-volume fly ash concrete made with a by-product of burning coal in power plants that usually ends up in landfills.
For the walls surrounding the living room fireplace, Cobb specified high-volume fly ash concrete made with a by-product of burning coal in power plants that usually ends up in landfills.
Set cover photo