Marvin Skycove. Extend a home's footprint by 16 to 20 feet of usable space while also creating a nifty perch with this intriguing glass-box product. It features a steel structure designed to hold a a heavier load than the average outdoor deck, and an integrated bench for one or more persons. Glass on all sides, including the top, enhances the user experience and makes the alcove a perfect spot to star gaze.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
Section of Aegean Pool House by Lake | Flato Architects.
At just 80 square feet, The Kugelschiff is a renovated Airstream Bambi II that now serves as a tech entrepreneur’s tiny home and office. Edmonds + Lee Architects designed a desk set on pistons that converts to a bed, creating a smart home office idea for small spaces.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a black brick fireplace with a sleek modern profile. Muddox makes the commercial wire-cut thin bricks in ebony with liquid black added to the mortar mix. The Studio Floor Lamp is from Schoolhouse.
Alpine Noir by Casework
The elegant kitchen has vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings paired with chic steel-gray cabinetry and white marble countertops. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing terrace with an outdoor fireplace and sweeping views across the canyon.
The kitchen cabinets are from IKEA and the full refrigerator is by LG.
For added flexibility, the designers have inserted a rotating table that can pivot outward to accommodate larger gatherings.
High Desert House is composed of 26 freestanding, concrete columns that look like rib bones.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
With the average tiny home measuring under 500 square feet, these mini abodes often have to be designed radically different from larger traditional houses. We take a look at seven of the biggest lessons one can learn from tiny home design. No matter if you plan to call a tiny house "home" or not, these key tips are relevant to just about any space, large or small.
All of the cabinets and walls of the Jayco camper were professionally sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White to create a crisp, modern look. Steve and Trina then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd satin paint for the final coating.
Craving more adventure, a couple decide to make a radical life change by becoming full-time Airstream residents and renovators.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Western Red Cedar Siding wraps the exterior of the Townhomes as they step down the ski slope. Anderson E-Windows frame views of the mountainside.
The sleeping area features skylights that allow for stargazing at night.
In the woods of Malborghetto Valbruna in the Italian Dolomite commune of Tarvisio reside a pair of egg-shaped tree houses.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
In 2011, clients Brent Habig and Ana Ecclesthe surveyed the property with architect Jim Cutler, planting stakes at a number of sites. Cutler drew up a different house for each, recalling from his youth the region’s vernacular—especially the crisp white barns nestled into lush green landscapes. They would inspire the form of the couple’s new 2,800-square-foot home. It is designed to capture natural light, but also to cool interiors on hot summer days, using tall, sliding shutters that can cover the two-story home’s windows from floor to ceiling.
On the width side of the home is a full wall of accordion doors that open to the outdoors.
In his home office, Wardell runs his online art gallery Chester's Blacksmith Shop and researches his next project: opening a boutique hotel in New Zealand. His nephew peeks down from the "napping nook" secreted above the office. The desk is from Room & Board.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Designed by architects Rick Shean and Christopher Simmonds, a project in Quebec, Canada, was a winner of the 2014 Architects Challenge, a collection of annual submissions each year that display architectural creativity and feature Marvin Windows and Doors. On our Design for Humankind panel, Christine Marvin will represent a family business dedicated to accommodating residents of all abilities.
DW1106_ROME_01
Cabin Nordmarka, 2006.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
Subtle features incorporated into the design, including an elevated terrace and jetty, help the home float above the island.
Dwell_Utah_ 0616
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
