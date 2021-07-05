After: The dining area features a table from Portland showroom Hive Modern, a light fixture by Ohio-based designer Andrew Neyer, and a painting by Rebekah Andrade. The chairs are vintage, while the built-in bench is a custom creation of local furniture maker Shane Staley.
A new kitchen now occupies the parlor floor, thanks to the two-story addition.
A Monroe Workshop custom-made breakfast nook and stool.
The kitchen now looks out to the big, open deck which houses expansive tree views.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Honed Caesarstone Calacatta Nuvo wraps the new island and tops the white cabinets. A wall of tall storage now occupies the former eating area—including an appliance garage with a roll-up door for hiding clutter.
The firm relocated the bedroom and removed the wall in order to cluster all the living areas together. Black-framed windows emphasize the stunning views.
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
The entrance to the apartment after the renovation.
New pocket doors can now sleekly disappear, creating a nice big opening between the rooms.
The architects defined the new entry sequence with black-stained paneling, inserted within a white oak volume that has a vertical-raked pattern to the wood.
Clad in mosaic tile, the bathtub and shower feel open to the outdoors.
The dining area features an oak table with metal legs, created by the local company Double Butter. The chairs are by Arhaus, and the light fixture is by Hammerton Studio. The living room is fitted with vintage chairs.
Tucked just off the kitchen is a breakfast nook with a round table from CB2, chairs from Arhaus, and an upholstered bench. Hanging overhead is a spherical pendant from Restoration Hardware.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.
Simple details max out functionality in this mudroom at the Streamline House by Hufft, which features built-in storage for coats, shoes, and kids’ backpacks. A large island with deep drawers adds additional storage space and a surface for folding laundry.
"Arriving at a second floor should not be to a hallway but to a room where the family can gather and be together with lots of natural light," he says.
"The kitchen is the heart of the home, where we can enjoy the simplicity of being together as a family," Montalba says.
The home was designed by James Gwise in collaboration with the homeowners. A long trellis and cantilevered awning serve as a new entrance.
Courtesy of La Firme
Oil your wooden kitchen tools and cutting boards. Most mineral oils will do the trick—and they’ll give your wooden widgets a much longer life. Make sourdough bread. If you’ve got some yeast in your pantry, and it’s not too old, get down to perfecting that sourdough bread recipe. You could also start a kombucha culture, or pickle any hearty vegetables you’ve got lying around. Make a pantry meal. If you can’t get to the supermarket, think about making some Spanish rice and beans from canned or dry goods. Perfectly simple. Label absolutely everything. KonMari your entire kitchen, while you’re at it. Know where and what everything is, and get rid of anything you don’t use for a perfectly uncluttered and organized kitchen.
HGAA ensured that all the rooms of the home have a direct view of nature. The windows in the bedroom of the Ninh Binh House provide light and ventilation, while the outside greenery helps create the privacy needed for the interior space.
