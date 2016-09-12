October 2016, Vol.16 Issue 09
Mellon Square Design Award of Excellence, Civic/Institutional Originally designed by landscape architect Simonds & Simonds and architect Mitchell & Ritchey, Mellon Square is known to be one of the nation’s oldest modern urban plazas. The restored park is built on top of a parking garage and overlooks a busy downtown street.
Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Building Design Award of Excellence, Commercial The Golden State Mutual Life Insurance building has been integral to the Los Angeles community since its original completion by architect Paul Revere Williams. Its history with the African-American community and South Central Los Angeles was heavily taken into account.
Frederick and Harriet Rauh Residence Design Award of Excellence, Residential The Frederick and Harriet Rauh Residence underwent a full restoration and is now used for lectures to spread awareness to preserve modern architecture.
Michigan Modern Design Award of Excellence, Advocacy The Michigan Modern project raised awareness of the state’s modern resources and design heritage. The photograph of the lobby of the Design Building at General Motors Technical Center by Eero Saarinen serves as the cover for the book Michigan Modern.
Margaret Esherick House Design Citation of Merit, Residential The historical home by Louis I. Kahn was celebrated for maintaining its original detail and style.
The Met Breuer Design Citation of Merit, Civic/Institutional The renovated efforts maintain Marcel Breuer's iconic masterpiece.
The Shepley Bulfinch Architecture Firm Office Design Citation of Merit, Commercial This project by Shepley Bulfinch and The Phoenix Midtown Center Limited Partnership. The Shepley Bulfinch Architecture Firm Office was awarded a Citation of Merit for its restoration which showed the value in salvaging and using original materials.
Houston: Uncommon Modern Citation of Merit, Survey/Inventory The AIA Houston exhibition was celebrated for presenting lesser-known modern projects around the city. Curated by Delaney Harris-Finch and Anna Mod, the exhibition was complimented with a catalog featuring hundreds of distinct sites.
United Nations Headquarters Campus Renovation of Facades Citation of Technical Achievement With unrepairable wall assemblies, the building required intense research to ensure that the final result was as historically accurate as possible. The restoration achieved that in addition to meeting today's standards for energy use and security.
Tower of Hope, Christ Cathedral Citation of Technical Achievement The original building by Richard Neutra successfully upgraded for seismic activity. The jury felt that this project could serve as a model for other historical buildings facing the same challenge.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The outdoor furniture is from Richard Schultz.
To the west, the house faces the rugged coast of Piha Beach.
The deck off the front is also minimally furnished with elegant lines of beach rock and two Leaf chairs by Arper.
The bedroom has a view of the cherry trees.
The cantilevered deck juts out from the home. “You really feel like you’re floating,” Harnkess says.
Into the Fold A pair of Slovakian expats open the doors (and enormous roof!) to their airy Hawaiian home. Photos by: Cristobal Palma
The house rests just below the crest of a gently sloping hilltop and commands powerful views. Its transparency and small size aim to minimize its impact on the land.
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
In 1910, when the building was constructed, Barcelona’s economy was booming and, as a result, so were the arts. Architecture was especially popular among the city’s wealthier citizens, and splendid buildings were built in the new neighborhood of L’Eixample, on the edge of the old, Gothic city center.
One of the early challenges of building the house was defining the property lines of the lot, which had come to be known as "the floating acre" among the local fishermen.
The Trues host parties in the glass-walled structure, located steps from their vacation home, or they escape to it to catch some rays and read a book. Bill reclines on cushions hidden under the reclaimed-fir floorboards that are propped up with Sugatsune hinges.
Built in 1953, the Wiley House is made up of a single glass-and-wood rectangular pavilion that’s perched on top of a rectangular box made of stone and concrete. Johnson chose the six-acre plot of land himself and was particularly fond of the natural slopes of the site, which is surrounded by hickory trees.
Brazilian leather and rosewood chairs by Jean Gillon sit next to Angelucci and Pepa in the formal lounge.
In the living room, interior designer Meredith Rebolledo of Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley paired pieces like Philippe Starck’s Eros chairs for Kartell and two 1960s Swedish chairs with the client’s Oushak rug.
Architect David Hill, his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children, have an unusual home by the standards of their college-town setting in Auburn, Alabama. Built in 1920, the industrial brick building has had previous incarnations as a church, a recycling center, and a pool hall, among others.
This tree house in Sweden with a mirrored exterior by Tham and Videgård Arkitekter is just large enough to host two people.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
A custom blue-gray built-in storage unit, which includes shelving, cupboards, and drawers, runs throughout the home, connecting the rooms. “The tone is calm and creates a dark base,” Wåhlin says. “The apricot pink, together with the sandy colors, reflect light but give a warmth to the space and contrast with the blue tones. Together, they become dynamic.”
In the dining room, which opens to the backyard terrace, original tilework on the floors and walls complement decidedly modern counterparts—an original 1938 Butterfly chair by Antonio Bonet, Juan Kurchan, and Jorge Ferrari Hardoy, and a 1983 TMC floor lamp by Spanish designer Miguel Milá.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.

