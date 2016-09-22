Sensation and space: Claustrophobia. Play with Translucent Acrylic to create depth and saturation. Modeled in Rhino 3D and Laser Cut.
The original brick walls were preserved and painted white.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
Artist Tamara Gonzalez added to the rock n’ roll vibe of a recording studio. Tamara Gonzalez, I Like Your Room. Did a Pole Come With It?, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and The Red Bull Music Academy
More hand-woven lighting by S.C. Vizcarra.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Design studio the Andes House saw potential for an office system in an unlikely material. Cholguán, a natural, lightweight composite wood board that's commonly found in industrial packaging and backing for furniture, has been manufactured by the Chilean forestry company Arauco for over 50 years.
This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
A work station in the couple's office.
Lilyvilla Gardens built custom wood and concrete steps connecting the street to the house, which flow into an exposed patio under the refurbished carport. In addition to collecting midcentury furniture, Ty Milford is a vintage car aficionado and owner of two cherry red Porsches.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.
The bathroom’s width and reinforced handrails accommodate Wansbrough’s needs.
Gaetano Pesce sits in his Brooklyn Navy Yard studio, surrounded by decades worth of work. His innovative use of resin is the subject of a new exhibition at Los Angeles's Museum of Contemporary Art. "Gaetano Pesce: Molds (Gelati Misti)" runs from September 3 through November 27, 2016. moca.org
Decade's worth of work, including a pink resin portrait and his famous handmade exhibition invitations, hang over the desk of Gaetano Pesce in his studio in Brooklyn's Navy Yard.
Turning aggression into art, Israeli designer Itay Ohaly's Fracture Bench explores the effects of smashing materials.
Cloud is a minimal sofa created by Italy-based designer Luca Nichetto. Like its meteorological namesake, the Cloud family of seating appears to float weightlessly above the ground. The pieces (ottoman, armchair, and two- and three-seater sofas) all feature soft cushions atop an upholstered solid wood base, which is supported by elegant steel legs. This combination of defined form and generous comfort is a fusion of Danish and Italian design traditions, matching Danish design brand &tradition’s values with Luca Nichetto’s vision.
Mer Noire – Cliff Edition is a minimal furniture collection created by Brussels-based designer Damien Gernay. The coffee tables Mer Noire takes its inspiration from the sea, both attractive and frightening, its perpetual movement and its ever changing appearance. With this piece, the designer tried to capture the present moment, and to fix forever a fragment of the sea surface. Leather was the obvious material for such an endeavor: leather is alive, can be molded in any form or shape and its texture shares with water its caustic effect. The tabletop hence takes life and seems to move with the reflection of light.
