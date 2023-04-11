After: The new staircase in the entryway is a study of fresh minimalism. The wall-mounted handrail replaces a clunky formal banister, and the white oak steps match the new flooring throughout the home.
The couple took down walls in the basement to create an open, flowing living space for watching movies, along with a bar for entertaining. The ground floor also includes new amenities — a gym and sauna. And with doors opening up to the backyard and pool house, its the ultimate party space.
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
Kitchen cabinets
To accommodate a young family leaving New York City, design firm Stewart-Schafer revamped the kitchen and living areas of an outdated upstate home in just three months.
Dobrinski designed and crafted an industrial-style light fixture to suspend above the quartzite island. The fixture is 12 feet long and features wood doweling, copper fittings, and loosely strung pendants. The leather-upholstered bar chairs that pull up to the island are from West Elm.
The walnut-wrapped range hood and adjacent walnut shelving contrast with the lower white oak cabinetry, offering a mix of textures that lends interest. The backsplash and the counters are Calacatta Miraggio quartz.
The front porch and stairs are covered in Stacy Garcia Maddox Deco Floor Mineral Green Matte Porcelain Tile, paired with a rustic oak front door.
The kitchen was relocated in the old family room, to be closer to the mudroom and garage access. It’s enveloped in custom whitewashed Ash cabinets by Sunview Cabinetry, with Caesarstone counters and a Bianco Ionio Marble backsplash that wraps into the stairwell.
The coral and sage green color palette is continued here, via wall and floor tile from the Tile Bar. A custom white oak vanity with a quartz counter is completed with a Rejuvenation mirror and wall sconces from Cedar & Moss.
“For this design, we wanted to maintain the twin pitched element from the front facade while modernizing everything in the interior and showcasing a distinct design aesthetic that homeowners are used to seeing in the Hollywood Hills or Westside,” says Cheng.
The kitchen island looks to the dining area, the wet bar, and the living room.
The wood-paneled kitchen features tiles made from Japanese finger mosaics.
The ADU’s bathroom, which doubles as an echo chamber for Brad’s recordings, is covered in American Universal Corp. tile, which was also used for the pool.
Vermont Danby Marble along the countertops features blue veining that nods to the home's waterfront location. Sliding glass doors open the dining area to the surrounding outdoor space.
Lower floor plan of The Lofthouse by Drew + Tarah MacAlmon
The Loft features private offices for Drew and Tarah, allowing them to effectively "work from home" separately to their main residence. Drew's office features an extensive computer and camera setup, while Tarah's office is a simple place to sit and work away from the noise of normal life.
Most materials were sourced from local hardware stores, with all of the wood siding coming from a nearby mill. The high-performance windows were a major exception, coming from Toronto, and the cabinetry, which came from Ikea.
An Ambit Rail pendant lamp from Muuto lights up the new kitchen island, which allows more room for food preparation and seating.
From the central kitchen island, there is a continuous line of sight to the garden. “Milli loves her indoor plants,” says builder Hamish White. “The tree views from most windows, and all the indoor plants makes you feel as if nature is never far away.”
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
Central Area Home
Central Area Home
North-facing living/dining for passive solar heating, and butterfly-shaped ceiling for cross-flow ventilation cooling. Australian-made couch by Pop & Scott. Recycled timber dining table by Finding The Grain.
“The interior’s muted palette is calming and doesn’t overpower the home’s relationship to nature. When you’re inside, you note what’s outside,” says architect Sofie Thorning.
Ariake Dovetail barstools are tucked up at the kitchen island, which is finished with a Silestone charcoal soapstone.
The zig-zag ceiling adds a sense of playfulness and maximizes the visual volume of the open-concept kitchen and dining area. Combined with the oversized sliding doors, the space feels incredibly open and airy.
The kitchen features organic materials, such as wood and leather, with a matte-white quartz counter. "We wanted the space to feel uniquely warm and lived-in while achieving some modern aesthetic," says Tarah.