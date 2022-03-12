“Certain people don’t feel comfortable camping alone. But in a space like this it feels much safer, and having the amenities — a hot shower, a wood stove, the ability to do some simple cooking — is just perfect," says Castillero.
The couple created a built-in dinette, with an adjustable table, that converts to a queen-size bed.
Comprising 11 modules, this green-roofed prefab was built in 90 days in a factory near São Paulo and then transported to the site in three shipments on flatbed trucks.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
A clock engine sits next to Joshua’s Do-Nothing Machine in his workspace. A riff on the Eames Solar Do-Nothing Machine, the item attaches to a window “to make the world seem less boring,” Joshua says.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
Announcing: the winners of the 2021 Dwell Design Awards! We’re thrilled to share the projects that wowed our expert judges panel and our readers this year.
The front of the home shows how the roof was lifted to maximize the views.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
The artist leans back in the gallery area of his 10,000-square-foot studio; in front is his Dream coffee table, which is cast in sand and meant to resemble stratified layers of earth. In addition to advancing his own work, Mastrangelo has become a champion of emerging young artists, hosting an annual exhibition and using his considerable social media might to promote them.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
The entrance to home is defined by two Foo dogs, which are feng shui symbols of protection—and these dogs also give the home its name. The board-formed concrete of the main living wing has been left as is, creating a play of constantly changing shadows. Over time, weather will naturally soften these joints, and the look of the home will subtly evolve.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
A custom concrete planter is now home to a 70-year-old olive tree. The couple reconfigured the front porch to allow for a straight path between the front door and the driveway for better circulation.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
The ESCAPE One XL tiny home is one of the larger of models in the community, and it features generous glazing.
Studio Puisto Architects craft a calming retreat for nature lovers in a secluded Finnish forest.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
"Paradoxically, it defines the different relationships between the internal and external spaces," explains the firm. "The wall—which is usually a symbol of division and isolation—is, in this project, at times concave and at others convex, embracing the entrance garden and creating transparencies as well as offering protection from the street."
A large pool sits on the southwest side of the Planar House.
Brick was also used in the interior to lend a sense of warmth.
The green roof is accessible via ladder. "This type of insertion on the plot demanded care and attention with the design of the rooftop, which is the fifth facade of the building," adds the architects.
