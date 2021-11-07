Fixtures from Helvex plumbing are incorporated into both kitchen and bath.
Fixtures from Helvex plumbing are incorporated into both kitchen and bath.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
Mount Veeder Cabin by Risa Boyer Architecture floor plan
Mount Veeder Cabin by Risa Boyer Architecture floor plan
This Cypress-clad farmhouse by Workaday Design nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia was a family affair.
This Cypress-clad farmhouse by Workaday Design nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia was a family affair.
Floor Plan of Villa Visuri by Kjellander Sjöberg Arkitekter
Floor Plan of Villa Visuri by Kjellander Sjöberg Arkitekter
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
Now, the newly exposed brick wall is like a “very raw piece of the old house,” says Jennifer. A preserved window opening marks where the bathroom used to be, and has been overlaid with mesh so that eventually vines can grow over the wall. Being open to the sky means, “a lot of credit goes to the contractor to make it happen, because of the amount of sealing that has to happen for an exterior space to be carved out of a [former] interior space,” says Jennifer. “It was not an easy thing to implement.”
Now, the newly exposed brick wall is like a “very raw piece of the old house,” says Jennifer. A preserved window opening marks where the bathroom used to be, and has been overlaid with mesh so that eventually vines can grow over the wall. Being open to the sky means, “a lot of credit goes to the contractor to make it happen, because of the amount of sealing that has to happen for an exterior space to be carved out of a [former] interior space,” says Jennifer. “It was not an easy thing to implement.”
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
Inside the southern pavilion of this Australian home, there is the primary open-plan living space, a study, a laundry room, and a guest bedroom and bath. A streamlined kitchen is defined by its white cabinetry against the surrounding cedar walls. Jackson Clements Burrows Architects led the project.
Inside the southern pavilion of this Australian home, there is the primary open-plan living space, a study, a laundry room, and a guest bedroom and bath. A streamlined kitchen is defined by its white cabinetry against the surrounding cedar walls. Jackson Clements Burrows Architects led the project.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
With the help of local design practice Modscape, a family in Melbourne gained a new energy-efficient addition that not only transformed their home life for the better, but also allowed them to live "disruption-free" during the construction process. As the heart of the home, the centrally placed kitchen offers an abundance of storage with the addition of a butler’s pantry.
With the help of local design practice Modscape, a family in Melbourne gained a new energy-efficient addition that not only transformed their home life for the better, but also allowed them to live "disruption-free" during the construction process. As the heart of the home, the centrally placed kitchen offers an abundance of storage with the addition of a butler’s pantry.
Named the Quarry House, this striking, bluestone-clad dwelling has been designed by creative architecture studio Finnis Architects in collaboration with interior designer Carmel Iudica. The kitchen of Quarry House is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish.
Named the Quarry House, this striking, bluestone-clad dwelling has been designed by creative architecture studio Finnis Architects in collaboration with interior designer Carmel Iudica. The kitchen of Quarry House is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish.
Floor Plan of Gneissland by Legendary Group
Floor Plan of Gneissland by Legendary Group
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The view from the loft down into the kitchen and dining room. Segulja wanted a long table in the dining room for big gatherings. “It's great to be able to have everybody around that one central table when we’re in the kitchen together,” the architect says. The overhead lights are the Knolls Wood Trimmed Pendant from Serena and Lily and the chairs are discontinued Ikea pulled from storage.
The view from the loft down into the kitchen and dining room. Segulja wanted a long table in the dining room for big gatherings. “It's great to be able to have everybody around that one central table when we’re in the kitchen together,” the architect says. The overhead lights are the Knolls Wood Trimmed Pendant from Serena and Lily and the chairs are discontinued Ikea pulled from storage.
The dining area features a MadForModern table and chairs.
The dining area features a MadForModern table and chairs.
A well-positioned skylight and monochromatic color scheme in shades of warm gray create a sense of tranquility bath.
A well-positioned skylight and monochromatic color scheme in shades of warm gray create a sense of tranquility bath.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
The use of both black and white kitchen cabinets is a unique design choice for black and white kitchens, but it works well in this lovely kitchen, a study in dark and light. It incorporates a fantastic black-and-white marble backsplash, which brings together the kitchen’s many other elements, like dark hardwood floors and a white quartz countertop.
The use of both black and white kitchen cabinets is a unique design choice for black and white kitchens, but it works well in this lovely kitchen, a study in dark and light. It incorporates a fantastic black-and-white marble backsplash, which brings together the kitchen’s many other elements, like dark hardwood floors and a white quartz countertop.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Waterfall Residence floor plan
Waterfall Residence floor plan
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
Ramps lead up to a covered breezeway with arched cutouts that bisects the building.
Ramps lead up to a covered breezeway with arched cutouts that bisects the building.
The urban woodland, which includes a mix of arborvitaes, river birches, and hornbeams, will provide a layer of privacy.
The urban woodland, which includes a mix of arborvitaes, river birches, and hornbeams, will provide a layer of privacy.
Located on a picturesque country lane in Pittsburgh, PA the modules of this 1240 sq ft prefab are connected by a suspended glass-filled bridge.
Located on a picturesque country lane in Pittsburgh, PA the modules of this 1240 sq ft prefab are connected by a suspended glass-filled bridge.
With windows facing the lake, Donna and Oliver have a front-row seat to the action every day. "It’s water that you just want to look at every day because even though it's a vast plane it changes all the time," says Lolley.
With windows facing the lake, Donna and Oliver have a front-row seat to the action every day. "It’s water that you just want to look at every day because even though it's a vast plane it changes all the time," says Lolley.
The former bathroom was dark and dated.
The former bathroom was dark and dated.

39 more saves

Set cover photo