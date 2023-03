“Locher's house has been a ruin for the last 30 years, and I've always loved it when I've driven by,” says Thomas. “The large window in the studio especially has a wow-effect.” During the renovation, Thomas converted the studio into an open-plan living and dining room, with three dining tables combined to create an enormous table for entertaining guests. The chairs are by Norman Cherner, and the chandeliers above the table are a rare design by Vilhelm Lauritzen.