A birch staircase features extensive storage and contrasts with the concrete floors and the reclaimed brick of the partial wall. The wire stool was designed by Cees Brakman, and the ceiling beams are made from pine.
The large window that punctuates the front facade "is called a flower window in the Netherlands because of its depth; the ledge is a place to put flowers," Collaris says. "In this case, it's an extra place to sit in the living room."
A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
"Clad in economical fiber-cement siding, the ADU reaches down to the ground, while the stucco cladding of the garage reaches up, forming a semi-enclosed entry sequence," says Martin.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
Remodeled by resident and interior decorator Jill McCoy and her husband David Hassall with the help of architect Paul Molina, the open-plan living space opens to a small outdoor area. French doors and a wall of windows bring in light. An Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi table add a modern sensibility.
The dining room now sits where the kitchen was before, with the kitchen positioned on the rear wall. A cut-out at the stairs connects the passageway with the living spaces and entry.
A workspace was installed below the preserved hutch cabinets. The staircase was also kept. Wood lines new openings, in contrast with retained casework.
The architects installed a new front porch. Fifty percent of the original roof framing was kept with a new standing-seam metal as a cover.
Now the facade is distinguished by bright yellow and soft gray paint, and oversize windows.
Continuous built-ins provide plentiful storage.
The front elevation of the home remained modest in appearance with a simple vertical addition, maintaining the typical Austin bungalow aesthetic.