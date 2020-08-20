For the nature-loving traveler, The Edward Bed & Breakfast in Prince Edward County, Ontario has a glass-and-wood cabin for rent with a neighboring bathhouse. The cozy inn provides everything from breakfast to camp gear, so you can pack light.
Jack Mama enjoying a book on the lounge seat with a pullout ottoman.
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative
This home in Melbourne by design duo Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen has deep nook shelves at one end of the wardrobe, which gives the bathroom a warm, natural and organic feel.
Smooth, handleless joinery are a classical, but nonetheless creative way to make storage systems beautifully discreet with ample room for storage.
Positioned for optimal views, minimal impact, and privacy, the bespoke suites offer a luxurious and immersive experience in nature.
The cabanas encourage guests to get closer to nature while enjoying an escape that treads lightly on the mystical island's fragile ecosystem.
Exterior of the home
Maui, Hawaii Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Buenos Aires-based Estudio Ramos designs a concrete, wood, and iron stable that houses 44 prized horses and melds with the surrounding plains. In central Argentina, the province of La Pampa is dominated by vast, grassy plains whose fertile soil supports myriad farms and ranches. Stretching out in all directions, the flatlands resemble an ocean in its sheer horizontality. When professional polo player Nacho Figueras—a champion of the sport and a longtime Ralph Lauren model—enlisted architect Juan Ignacio Ramos of Estudio Ramos to build a stable for 44 polo horses, the architect was sure to incorporate the region’s meditative flatness into the design.
The floors are polished concrete, a money-saving move that allowed for splurges like the floor-to-ceiling windows from Chicago Tempered Glass set in Tubelite frames.
Agricultural buildings inspire a remote getaway in eastern Canada.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
Australia-based firm Contained specializes in transforming cargo vessels into well-designed lodgings. Each 20-foot shipping container easily opens up, flips out, and unfolds into a luxurious hotel room.
For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
Lisette requested the central work island, which cantilevers over the pool.
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
With a small budget, an open mind, and perhaps a little help from your friends, there’s nothing stopping you from building your own tiny home.
The Olive Tree House in Sithonia, Halkidiki, Greece
Designed by Marco Casagrande, this floating sauna was a gift for the Rosendal community, a village at the end of the majestic Hardangerfjord in Norway.
Avava Prefab Tiny House has brought design and drafting solutions to Hawaii homeowners, real estate investors, and contractors.
When Cathy and Craig bought the land, it was completely bare. With plenty of sun and rain, these palms have grown a lot in the last two years.
