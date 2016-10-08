A touch of nostalgia marks the upstairs home office, furnished with several vintage pieces: a teak Danish dresser, a Hans Wegner armchair, and Jo Hammerborg’s 1962 Orient pendant, made from a copper shade with rosewood detailing.
Braun KF 21 Aromaster designed by Florian Seiffert and Hartwig Hahlcke (1976), in white or orange.
Though Rams designed scores of objects for Braun, he was equally influential as the director of design. The KF 20 Aromaster coffee machine from 1972 was designed by Florian Seiffert but bears the Braun style.
Cross laminated timber is used for the interior because of the area's rich woodworking tradition, a conscious material choice by the architects to warm up what could easily be a cold type of building.