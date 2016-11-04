The third floor, a massive unfurnished loftlike area, is "white, like the ice on top of the mountain," Wibowo says.
“We talked about creating a sense of mystery when [guests] walked in from the street,” says Christopher. A gate swings open on a steel bar-stock frame to reveal a courtyard and the dining room beyond.
Passive ProgressiveStunning bamboo covers this house in Bessancourt, France, on all four sides, its lattice making up a striking set of adjustable screens that allow the residents to modify the facade to suit the weather. Photo by: Nicholas Calcott
Showing Off In a nod to what they describe as “constructive truth,” the couple made the decision not to hide the technical elements that contribute to the home’s green attributes. And by displaying all the sustainable features in the walls, it’s “easier for our clients to understand the system when they visit the house,” says Witzmann. They incorporated the Genvex ventilation system’s double-flow ducts into the home’s interior, exposing them at various points as they run through the house. In addition to looking pretty, they distribute clement fresh air; temperatures hover around 66 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter and 71 degrees in the summer, never going higher than 78. And yes, Karanesheva assures, “you can open the windows of a Passive House.” genvex.co.uk
Triple Plays One key to the home’s efficiency is a tight building envelope that keeps the heat inside. Triple-paned windows by Optiwin (check out the three reflections of the flame below) and well-sealed frames do the trick. optiwin.com
