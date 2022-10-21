Though it doesn’t run in colder months, a water feature with a small cascade mirrors the swimming pool. The large jars are typical of crafts created by native people from the New Mexico region.
A path leading through the home’s interior courtyard leads to a massive double-sided hearth that serves an outdoor patio and the interior living area. It takes visual cues from traditional American Indian ceramic vessels.
An expansive deck overlooking the forested backyard further extends the gathering spaces.
"This is a very special home that needs to be preserved for its place in architectural history because of its provenance and striking architectural design,