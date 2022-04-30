The kitchen, semicircular and foldable coffee table and the Carrara marble rounded backsplash
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
This Barcelona apartment features soft round forms and arches throughout. The design move that is also on display in the open kitchen, where a portal window to the bathroom is echoed by a curved marble island and backsplash and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber.
The Charm Townhouse - Master bathroom - cut to size 'Carrara Bianco' tiles intensifying the high ceiling
Love nest house by the river
A polished coffee joint as an exquisite pocket place wihin an aged yet bustling neighborhood.
Loft
The 2,095-square-foot residence at 2027 Paradise Drive “allows for paddleboarding or kayaking from your very own home,” says the listing agent.
A mezzanine level incorporates nautical details such as a porthole-inspired mirror. This floor includes a full bath and can be used as a family room or third sleeping area.
The arch motif continues into the open kitchen and dining area.
Hardwood floors continue throughout the recently remodeled home, which was originally built in 1978.
A curved glass door and large oval window at the entry further establish the home’s nautical feel.
(4,618-square-foot main house and 1,092-square-foot detached willow barn)
“Entry on the ground floor is through a large pivot door,” says the listing agent. “This opens onto a large hallway with slate flagstones underfoot and a contemporary half-turn cherry wood staircase.”
"The fenced garden includes a heated saltwater pool and separate pool house with an outdoor fireplace," says the listing agent.
The first level includes a cozy den with a brick fireplace and wall.
"The chef’s kitchen has butcher block countertops, Viking and Sub-zero appliances, and a large walk-in pantry," says the listing agent.
“Its palette, bold and rich, includes Calacatta Viola marble, European Oak Chevron floors, custom hand-finished limewash walls,” says the listing agent.
“Natural light pours through custom steel kitchen doors which open to a newly constructed pool and relaxing garden oasis,” says the listing agent.
lighting fixtures both vintage and contemporary
The primary suite with a sumptuous en-suite bathroom and its own office/writing room and private sun deck.
Checkerboard and diamond patterns appear in the tiled floors in various bathrooms and the front hallway.