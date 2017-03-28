A front patio space encourages neighborly interactions and a peaceful space to enjoy the year-round perfect weather.
A long gradual ramp was used because of the tenant's limited mobility, making it handicap accessible and visually pleasing.
The single story space shows the original shape of the home and what was upgraded in the first remodel. The two story add on created space for children's rooms and a home office with a view.
The main dining area's accordion door opens up to the balcony with an ocean view and salty breeze. Above the dining space sits the 3rd story home office with 180 degree views.
Kitchen Island work station overlooks the living room with fireplace, expansive balcony with ocean views, and the dining and bar areas that overlook the backyard (out of frame).
Accordion glass doors open up to create an indoor/outdoor dining and entertaining experience. During the day, natural light floods the main rooms for the kids and animals to play or nap in the sun.
The second story home office features a dramatic angled wall with a motorized garage-door style window that can open up from the ground floor.
The two story addition looks into the back yard from the playroom and upstairs office. The entire curved wall opens up with a motorized garage-door window.
