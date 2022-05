This Thayer Coggin Laid Back Lounge Chair features an undeniably midcentury modern silhouette. Handcrafted in North Carolina, this lounge chair adopts the bench-made production method from Thayer Coggin that has been in place since 1953. The Laid Back Lounge Chair features a handcrafted walnut frame, foam fiber tight back with a comfortable ultraplush seat. It is available in a range of inviting fabrics and luxurious leathers.