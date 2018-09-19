The Poul Henningsen pendant lights the stairwell. A cactus garden runs the length of the front yard and extends into the house.
Features include a modern glass ceramic kitchen backsplash, a granite sink, textured melamine panels, a hardwood countertop, and wood shelves.
Peach-toned landscape in Delhi, India.
The Inca town at Machu Picchu, Peru.
Flying high over the Namibian coast where thundering waves of the sea meet the rippling dunes of the desert Sandwich Harbour.
Coram melds three of her photos here: daytime photos of the Natural Bridge in California, a surfer on a California beach, and an Aurora storming over Alaska.
Strolling the streets of Florence, Italy.
Modern tropical fantasy in Algarve Coast, Portugal.
That footboard though.
A perfect match in Barcelona, Spain.
Connected in New York.
Magic in Bali, Indonesia.
Rainbow Mountain in Peru.
Just a speck in Shenzhen, Guangdong.
Just hanging out in Seoul, Korea.
Grandpa Huang fishing on the Li River in Guangxi, China.
A pair of lovers in Dubai.
The single-level hotel and spa is spread across 3,229-square-feet, and includes a reception hall, a spa, and four bedrooms that all have access to an outdoor terrace.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
6am on the beach in Da Nang, Vietnam.
Bicyclist at Superkilen public park in the Nørrebro district of Copenhagen, Denmark.
Surfing in Seward, Alaska.
Three tiny travelers on a mountain ridge in Utah.
Sailboat creeping along the edge of an iceberg in Greenlands Sermilik Fjord
The exterior of the house consists of sandblasted masonry and Ferrari shade sails stretched on a steel frame.
