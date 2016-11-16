Subscribe to Dwell
The garage has an overhanging cover that features a sharp angle—consistent with the rest of the house.
The seamless glass surrounding the dining room makes it feel like it's floating.
Goldstein's inspirations and experiences can be found throughout the house in photos, magazines, and books.
The dining room set also consists of the same materials used throughout—leather, glass, and concrete.
The fish that reside in the open-air pond in the house.
The bedroom holds custom gray leather lounging beds with angular side tables made of glass and steel.
Goldstein's affinity for fashion could be found throughout the house, including in a number of photographs.
The stainless-steel swivel chair was made custom and rotates directly from the floor. It was designed by Lautner's protege, Duncan Nicholson—who helped oversee the renovations of the house.
This classic convertible was parked in the driveway when we arrived to meet James Goldstein.
Above the pond is an opening that allows the whole house to feel connected to the outdoors.
Comfortable lounge areas can be found throughout—all of which hold leather, steel, wood, concrete, and textured flooring.
The living room has become famously known as "The Big Lebowski Living Room."
Lautner and Goldstein installed a skylight above the custom table that opens up automatically.
Two sections of the house are connected by a pond that holds a number of substantially sized fish.
The glass table in the dining room was a Lautner-designed piece that he created for Goldstein.
This view looks into the dining room, while revealing the wood ceilings that Goldstein had installed with Lautner.
The rest of the visitors on the tour could be seen reflected in the pond that sits in the middle of the house.
James Goldstein's associate shared with the touring group the story of the house while standing in front of the pool.
The seamless glass opens up automatically at sharp points. This emphasizes the "sense of danger" that's consistent throughout.
James Goldstein shows off his collection of hats on the concrete shelves in the bedroom.
Goldstein's jungle extends over four acres of the property and lines the infinity tennis court.
The famous living room is filled with custom leather-and-concrete sofas and geometric concrete ceilings.
The ceiling is covered with sandblasted concrete that still has the original miniature circular skylights.
James Goldstein on his custom designed sofas.
#johnlautner
#garcia
#house
#iconichouses
Lefroy Brooks and Cooper & Graham showcased a series of sleek fixtures and faucets.
Ergotron Home's adjustable desks, designed for small space living and debuted at DODNY, transition from standing to sitting positions easily.
Haier set up a tiny kitchen with built-in, 24-inch appliances to demonstrate how urban living can balance cost-effectiveness, functionality, and style.
Urban Story displayed clocks stylized as cities, among other products. CitiBin added a little greenery to the show floor with their smartly designed enclosures for trash.
Concrete Collaborative demonstrated their polished concrete tiles, decked out in vibrant aquamarine colors.
