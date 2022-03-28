Egyptian marble flooring and underfloor heating extend throughout the open-plan studio, dining area, and independent study, and through double doors to the kitchen.
Beneath a classical broken pediment rises a curved infinity wall with built-in Bose speakers. The wall forms one side of an internal block containing the main bedroom with clerestory windows, built-in wardrobes, and an en suite wet room.
The kitchen features organic materials, such as wood and leather, with a matte-white quartz counter. "We wanted the space to feel uniquely warm and lived-in while achieving some modern aesthetic," says Tarah.
Master Walk In Closet
rearranged the layout,
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
Bright blue HEM side table flank the bed. Tiffany upholstered all the headboards in the four bedrooms in different colors.
Loft stair with hidden pull-out storage
Every room of the house is light, bright, and comfortable to be in.
Imported Tyrolean dining chairs and a custom bench designed by Lexie pair well with the family’s antique leaf table under the Douglas Fir ceiling.
Conny Plank bench by Al Que Quiere. Principal Matthew Sullivan named his solid walnut bench with a waxed finish after a German music producer. We see a bit of Memphis in the stair-stepped design.
Resolution 4: Architecture designed a Union Square duplex for an expat couple with two children. Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs are arranged around a wooden dining table in one sunny corner of the apartment.
Dining Room
Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chairs surround the large dining table on axis with the grand, exterior windows.
The dining area features white Wishbone chairs and a table from AREA Home. Grand sliding glass doors enhance the room’s indoor/outdoor feel.
The 1,500-square-foot apartment is a Moscow-based couple's second home. The stately dining setup features a custom table and Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs. PSLAB is responsible for the lighting concept throughout.
Original built-in cabinetry is retained throughout the house. Planner Group side chairs by Paul McCobb surround the dining table.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic Amsterdram apartment of Hunter Hindman and Shelby Carr.
The interior wall of the kitchen that contains the refrigerator and pantry happened to line up with a side window, so it stops short of extending the length of the space, creating an opening that visually and acoustically connects the kitchen and dining room.
Koto’s charred-timber workspace is an exercise in wabi-sabi design that embraces imperfection amid the natural world. The carbon-neutral structure is built from natural materials, and it can operate both on- and off-grid.
Bokey-Grant maintained heritage details like the amber glass above the front door and ceiling adornment.
The kitchen is close to the living and dining spaces, yet also maintains separation.
An 11.8-foot-wide opening creates a fluid connection to the side yard.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
The space has a contemporary look with light wood flooring, a preserved cathedral ceiling, white gallery walls, and bold furnishings.
Bubble wrap addition exterior
Upstairs, the arches serve to divide the open-plan space into “rooms.”