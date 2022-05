Situated in Eschenz, a northern Swiss village on the Rhine River and Untersee Lake, this home came with ancient Roman artifacts buried in the property’s wet soil. When building out the space, he envisioned the house as modern and green, but it would not disturb the historical items. He developed a structure that floats about the saturated ground on pilings and, other than its concrete core, it is entirely made from slabs of prefabricated, formaldehyde-free compressed straw.