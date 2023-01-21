The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
The entrance is located to the side of the house. The recessed Douglas fir front door was built by Austin’s Honea Woodworks. The roof is Galvalume standing-seam metal.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
Original details can be found throughout, including refinished hardwood floors and built-in cabinetry. Thick wood trim lining the dining and living areas pops against the blue walls.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
A new entry was created with a door set at a slightly lower elevation than the original.
The architects stripped back years of alterations on the one-story bungalow to create a more minimalist and pared-back appearance.
Influenced by Southern California’s Case Study House program, designer Bob Butler conceived a luminous residence and guest house on a sloping lot in Nashville that originally held a red-brick ranch-style duplex. Western red cedar lines the walkway from the carport to the entrance. The Globe lights are from West Elm.
The concrete block is now covered in light-colored stucco, grey lap siding, and charcoal metal trim. The front door is painted teal and surrounded by clear-coated Maple.
The height of oversized doors can be offset or accentuated with long hardware.
The flooring in the master bath is vein-cut Ocean Silver travertine. The custom bathroom vanity is stained birch, the polished chrome fixtures are from Hansgrohe’s Axor Uno2 line, and the chair is upholstered in Checker by Alexander Girard for Maharam.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
In the bathroom, the teal mosaic tile hug the curves of the walls, ceiling, and built-in shelving.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.