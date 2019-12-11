The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
In the living room, reclaimed white oak beams clearly mark where the wall stops and the gables begin. The <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Sofa and rug are from Restoration Hardware.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Sofa and rug are from Restoration Hardware.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
The fireplace is set within a custom blackened steel enclosure with a charred cedar backdrop.
The fireplace is set within a custom blackened steel enclosure with a charred cedar backdrop.
A food-service area with a bar is a defining feature.
A food-service area with a bar is a defining feature.
The bed was custom-made by Roen Furniture, and the Melampo Mini wall lights are by Adrien Gardere for Artemide.
The bed was custom-made by Roen Furniture, and the Melampo Mini wall lights are by Adrien Gardere for Artemide.
The kitchen occupies one corner of the L-shaped structure. As throughout, the floors are made up of reclaimed eucalyptus that Chris planed himself.
The kitchen occupies one corner of the L-shaped structure. As throughout, the floors are made up of reclaimed eucalyptus that Chris planed himself.
Set cover photo