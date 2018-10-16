Lagos has raised the cabin above the ground on supporting steel to avoid damaging any of the existing trees on site.
Lagos has raised the cabin above the ground on supporting steel to avoid damaging any of the existing trees on site.
Bath time is never dull for the couple’s two young children, thanks to bright orange Interni tiles by Domus.
Bath time is never dull for the couple’s two young children, thanks to bright orange Interni tiles by Domus.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
In the living area, Lou sits on a Room &amp; Board sofa, while one of the family’s two Great Danes relaxes nearby; the fireplace is by Montigo.
In the living area, Lou sits on a Room &amp; Board sofa, while one of the family’s two Great Danes relaxes nearby; the fireplace is by Montigo.
As its name suggests, the house rests upon wooden stilts, which passively cools the interiors.
As its name suggests, the house rests upon wooden stilts, which passively cools the interiors.
The Lobby Reception space is adorned with mid-century modern pendant lighting, tropical wall graphics, and color furnishings.
The Lobby Reception space is adorned with mid-century modern pendant lighting, tropical wall graphics, and color furnishings.
In the shower, handmade Bubble Hex tile from the Futura collection at the Portland–based company Clayhaus Tile makes a stunning statement.
In the shower, handmade Bubble Hex tile from the Futura collection at the Portland–based company Clayhaus Tile makes a stunning statement.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
The chic contemporary interiors feature concrete floors and plywood paneling, with black accents that echo the cabin’s exterior.
The chic contemporary interiors feature concrete floors and plywood paneling, with black accents that echo the cabin’s exterior.
At $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
At $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
The dining area has a large table where family members can sit together but engage in different activities, exemplifying how a space can be at once communal and private.
The dining area has a large table where family members can sit together but engage in different activities, exemplifying how a space can be at once communal and private.
The Shinomotos have filled their Southern California home with furniture by Taku and pieces by some of the artists and craftspeople whose work they also showcase at their Tortoise shops and showroom. The couple worked with architectural designer Ken Tanaka to remodel the house, once a cramped, two-bedroom rental. A sofa and tables by Taku join Jasper Morrison’s Three Sofa De Luxe sofa for Cappellini. The sliders are by Western Window Systems.
The Shinomotos have filled their Southern California home with furniture by Taku and pieces by some of the artists and craftspeople whose work they also showcase at their Tortoise shops and showroom. The couple worked with architectural designer Ken Tanaka to remodel the house, once a cramped, two-bedroom rental. A sofa and tables by Taku join Jasper Morrison’s Three Sofa De Luxe sofa for Cappellini. The sliders are by Western Window Systems.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
Two sculptural wooden chairs face a wood-burning stove.
Two sculptural wooden chairs face a wood-burning stove.
With an internal space of 132 square feet and a 18' x 9.8' footprint, the Artist Bothy is constructed from cross-laminated timber panels clad in Corten corrugated metal and Scottish larch.
With an internal space of 132 square feet and a 18' x 9.8' footprint, the Artist Bothy is constructed from cross-laminated timber panels clad in Corten corrugated metal and Scottish larch.
When Wexler and Harrison’s steel homes first hit the market in 1962, they were competitively priced between $13,000 and $17,000. Shown above is Steel House #2.
When Wexler and Harrison’s steel homes first hit the market in 1962, they were competitively priced between $13,000 and $17,000. Shown above is Steel House #2.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
The constraints informed the building design, and were embraced—for example, the cladding that was milled at the end was only enough to partially clad the studio.
The constraints informed the building design, and were embraced—for example, the cladding that was milled at the end was only enough to partially clad the studio.
A solution to cramped urban living in Texcoco, Mexico.
A solution to cramped urban living in Texcoco, Mexico.
The simplicity in massing and material create a sculptural blocking of interior and exterior spaces.
The simplicity in massing and material create a sculptural blocking of interior and exterior spaces.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.

48 more saves

Set cover photo