Stringent building regulations didn’t cramp the designers’ style. Sharp angles, tall windows, and varied material textures left room to make a striking architectural statement.
Offering a completely different look, this svelte version features an exhaust hood and modern hardware.
The bar is located on the ground floor and has a steady rotation of DJs and live bands to entertain guests. It's also open to the public.
