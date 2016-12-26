When the Zimmerman family settled in Seattle, Washington, in the late 1990s they bought a 1,100-square-foot Craftsman built in the 1920s. Fast-forward to today. Not wanting to leave their beloved neighborhood, but hurting for space, they enlisted the help of local design-build firm Ninebark to create a separate living area. Working from sketches that the residents had from their uncle, Gary Schoemaker, an architect in New York, Ninebark realized a refined structure that serves as a playroom, office, and guesthouse for visitors, complete with a kitchenette and full bathroom.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
"It's not about the space; it's about envisioning what you can do with what you have." —Loretta Gargan
This "local prefab" home on the Isle of Skye is made mostly from materials sourced in northern Scotland. The timber-framed model, meant to evoke the simple agrarian barns of the area, can be constructed on-site in as little as a day and is designed for affordability.
Although the loft is relatively small, high ceilings and an open floor plan give it room to spare.
The concept is adaptable for both land and sea.
Such Great HeightsTina and Matthew Ford of Shade Development collaborate with investor Holden Shannon to hit the sweet spot of mass production. This series of nine row homes in Houston Heights takes advantage of economies of scale with a little help from a Dwell favorite, interior designer Barbara Hill.
Architectural masterpiece by noted architect, Romaldo Giurgola, this seven bedroom modern home, infused with superb architectural details and fabulous light, sits high on its two acre site with seasonal water views. A 100-foot gallery with inlaid teak floors, soaring ceilings and an inviting study/library help to define this contemporary, yet timeless home. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage: http://bit.ly/2gtkJLW
Visitors to Muuto's headquarters are greeted by high-impact graphic wall art and wraparound glass walls. Brandt describes the look as "Scandinavian with a New Yorker twist."
