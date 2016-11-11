The rendering demonstrates how the orientation of the proposed building maximizes solar energy. The orange dots represent the sun's arc at its highest, middle, and lowest points. South-facing windows combined with rammed-earth and straw-bale construction will help retain solar gains during daylight hours.
The rendering demonstrates how the orientation of the proposed building maximizes solar energy. The orange dots represent the sun's arc at its highest, middle, and lowest points. South-facing windows combined with rammed-earth and straw-bale construction will help retain solar gains during daylight hours.
This Santa Monica home is solar-powered. Inspired by Paul Rudolph's Umbrella House, the architects—one of whom worked in Rudolph's New York office—installed solar panels into a steel-beam canopy that shades and powers almost the entire property.
This Santa Monica home is solar-powered. Inspired by Paul Rudolph's Umbrella House, the architects—one of whom worked in Rudolph's New York office—installed solar panels into a steel-beam canopy that shades and powers almost the entire property.
Porches are a beloved element of the Southern vernacular and lifestyle, traditionally serving as an extension of the indoors—a shady place to gather, socialize, or share a meal. So when the students of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, entered the Solar Decathlon, a biennial energy-efficient residential design competition, the iconic space figured prominently in their concept. Here, a canopy of bifacial solar panels covers the porch and provides energy for the home.
Porches are a beloved element of the Southern vernacular and lifestyle, traditionally serving as an extension of the indoors—a shady place to gather, socialize, or share a meal. So when the students of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, entered the Solar Decathlon, a biennial energy-efficient residential design competition, the iconic space figured prominently in their concept. Here, a canopy of bifacial solar panels covers the porch and provides energy for the home.
Dwell Outdoor Takes Center Stage at Dwell on Design This year, for the first time, the ever-popular Dwell Outdoor will live right in the middle of the show floor, immediately viewable at the entrance. Beneath a stylized “rope-art” canopy created by Sausalito-based Shades of Green and outfitted with their myriad trees and plants, the new Dwell Outdoor, sponsored by Blu Homes andLumos Solar, promises to inspire. Populating the 18,000-square-foot-plus space will be full-scale structures from prefab companies like Sett Studio, who is “obsessed with energy efficiency, sustainable building materials, and designing thoughtful space.”
Dwell Outdoor Takes Center Stage at Dwell on Design This year, for the first time, the ever-popular Dwell Outdoor will live right in the middle of the show floor, immediately viewable at the entrance. Beneath a stylized “rope-art” canopy created by Sausalito-based Shades of Green and outfitted with their myriad trees and plants, the new Dwell Outdoor, sponsored by Blu Homes andLumos Solar, promises to inspire. Populating the 18,000-square-foot-plus space will be full-scale structures from prefab companies like Sett Studio, who is “obsessed with energy efficiency, sustainable building materials, and designing thoughtful space.”
The Akoris Garden Tuteur Sr (whose legs are shown here) is a nearly six-foot-tall trellis inspired by pyramid-shaped greenhouses.
The Akoris Garden Tuteur Sr (whose legs are shown here) is a nearly six-foot-tall trellis inspired by pyramid-shaped greenhouses.
The landscape designer Garrett Eckbo created this garden in his backyard at the behest of the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA). Eckbo used large quanitites of aluminum—in screens, trellises, and a centerpiece fountain—and ALCOA's advertising agency used photos of the "ALCOA Forecast Garden" to promote peacetime uses for the material. Photo courtesy of the Julius Sherman Photography Archive, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles.
The landscape designer Garrett Eckbo created this garden in his backyard at the behest of the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA). Eckbo used large quanitites of aluminum—in screens, trellises, and a centerpiece fountain—and ALCOA's advertising agency used photos of the "ALCOA Forecast Garden" to promote peacetime uses for the material. Photo courtesy of the Julius Sherman Photography Archive, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles.
A patio protected by a steel-and-cedar-slat trellis accommodates a meeting between (left to right) contractor Mark Farha, building owners and developers Brock Oaks and David Farha, and owner and contractor Ted Farha.
A patio protected by a steel-and-cedar-slat trellis accommodates a meeting between (left to right) contractor Mark Farha, building owners and developers Brock Oaks and David Farha, and owner and contractor Ted Farha.
Trellis-like balcony railing cue the exposed timber frame extending over the house. The balcony and fence are made from sustainably harvested ipe wood.
Trellis-like balcony railing cue the exposed timber frame extending over the house. The balcony and fence are made from sustainably harvested ipe wood.
Aaron and Yuka Ruell transformed a Portland ranch house into a retro-inspired family home with plenty of spaces—like the trellised porch—for their four children to roam.
Aaron and Yuka Ruell transformed a Portland ranch house into a retro-inspired family home with plenty of spaces—like the trellised porch—for their four children to roam.
On the second floor, an open balcony of FSC-certified tigerwood with a cedar trellis leads into a light-filled study/guest bedroom.
On the second floor, an open balcony of FSC-certified tigerwood with a cedar trellis leads into a light-filled study/guest bedroom.
TerraTrellis’ romantic trellises populate the space.
TerraTrellis’ romantic trellises populate the space.
Transform any wall into a living wall by adding a Trellis Works trellis and get growing! Our single plane trellis is made with 12 gauge galvanized steel wire and welded in a 2″ x 2″ matrix, and the perimeter is framed with 3″ deep steel channel trim welded to the trellis creating a shadow box effect. The trellis receives an epoxy primer followed by a powder coat finish available in 4 standard colors.
Transform any wall into a living wall by adding a Trellis Works trellis and get growing! Our single plane trellis is made with 12 gauge galvanized steel wire and welded in a 2″ x 2″ matrix, and the perimeter is framed with 3″ deep steel channel trim welded to the trellis creating a shadow box effect. The trellis receives an epoxy primer followed by a powder coat finish available in 4 standard colors.
The two wall trellises were inspired by "Parisian vertical gardens, tapestries, and tightrope walkers," Asher writes on the company's website.
The two wall trellises were inspired by "Parisian vertical gardens, tapestries, and tightrope walkers," Asher writes on the company's website.
Wooden beams extend beyond the structure to create shading trellises for the terraces at the front and the back of architect Ray Kappe's Los Angeles home.
Wooden beams extend beyond the structure to create shading trellises for the terraces at the front and the back of architect Ray Kappe's Los Angeles home.
The TerraTrellis collection featured nine trellises, each available in one of seven colors).
The TerraTrellis collection featured nine trellises, each available in one of seven colors).
The work of Richard Neutra inspired Dolezal's rectalinear, low-slung design for the structure.
The work of Richard Neutra inspired Dolezal's rectalinear, low-slung design for the structure.
Tack Architects designed the house to frame views of the surrounding landscape. The trellis offers shading and controls the amount of daylight that shines inside (and creates a dramatic passage along the house's perimeter).
Tack Architects designed the house to frame views of the surrounding landscape. The trellis offers shading and controls the amount of daylight that shines inside (and creates a dramatic passage along the house's perimeter).
Outside, a gridded trellis with sheet-punched panels overlays the structure and extends into the landscape, providing shade in the warm desert climate.
Outside, a gridded trellis with sheet-punched panels overlays the structure and extends into the landscape, providing shade in the warm desert climate.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Two landscape design experts, Charlotte Frieze and Judy Kameon will share their favorite outdoor rooms with the Dwell on Design audience, including those featured in their books. Frieze, the former garden editor at House & Garden, is the author of Private Paradise: Contemporary American Gardens. Kameon, the principal at Elysian landscapes, is the author of Gardens Are for Living: Design Inspiration for Outdoor Spaces. Photo courtesy of Elysian Landscapes.
Two landscape design experts, Charlotte Frieze and Judy Kameon will share their favorite outdoor rooms with the Dwell on Design audience, including those featured in their books. Frieze, the former garden editor at House & Garden, is the author of Private Paradise: Contemporary American Gardens. Kameon, the principal at Elysian landscapes, is the author of Gardens Are for Living: Design Inspiration for Outdoor Spaces. Photo courtesy of Elysian Landscapes.
The area includes a Wally planter from Woolly Pocket near the custom steel-and-glass doors.
The area includes a Wally planter from Woolly Pocket near the custom steel-and-glass doors.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
Set cover photo