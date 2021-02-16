Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
Kitchen
The plan is rotated and shifted and the envelope sculpted to maximize views to the surrounding hills
Home Studio by Manuel Cervantes Estudio #DwellDesignAwards2020
The Bracy Cottage — Front Facade
MidCentury Modern Summer Home in Gibson Island, MD
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Clint worked with architecture firm Anacapa on the renovation, which removed interior walls to create an open living space with direct access to the backyard.
Even in a small space—this unit is one of the company’s smallest—there’s plenty of room for a sitting area. In addition to montoread and charred wood, this space has American Clay walls, a soft plaster-like coat that when punctured or cracked, a spritz of water will allow minor flaws to be smoothed clean.
Snowdon calls the design of the entire house a collaborative process with the clients, who actually recycled a good deal of furniture from their previous beach house, such as the coffee table and arm chairs seen here
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The white-washed Baltic birch plywood coffered ceiling is fitted with Velux skylights that bathe the work room in natural light.
A guest bedroom.
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
The kitchen is fitted with sleek metal hardware, high-gloss white cabinetry, and a spacious kitchen island that doubles as a breakfast counter.
