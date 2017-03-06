By stealing 15 inches from the kitchen, they were able to add a dry bar to the living room side of the space. The two first decided to do this when they came upon the idea over beers and trace paper in their favorite local bar.
To create a better flow, they took out the wall between the kitchen and dining rooms and added a peninsula where they could put bar stools for people to hang out while they’re cooking. They also moved the range closer to the peninsula to create a better layout for entertaining. Finally, the installed new quartz countertops and cabinets. They salvaged some of the old cabinets and repurposed them in the laundry room downstairs.
The living room is furnished with a Vita modular shelving system from MDF Italia, a Lili coffee table by Add Interior, and a custom sofa by Linea P International. The Dot cushions are by Hay.
Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.
PHOTO: Genevieve Garruppo for Tali Roth Interior Design
The exposed ceiling beams and inserted steel framing system are visible in the lower level, where Lange and Dixon relax with their son Paul.
With the help of Sarah Zames of General Assembly Design, Brian Crano and David Craig merged two apartments into one while preserving their general layout. One apartment serves as a space for entertaining while the other, housing a bedroom and home office, retains a more intimate character.
The biggest challenge of the project was designing a space that could be easily converted from a 2-family to a 1-family. Thoughtful planning and inventive storage systems were thus key to the success of the renovation.
Aniket Shahane of OA muses, “...the building becomes much more an active participant in the lifecycle of its inhabitants, encouraging them to stay longer, maintain their property, and contribute to a culture that is truly sustainable.”
The rear facade is clad in untreated Western Red cedar. The naturally weathering material, which appropriately faces some unruly vegetation on the adjacent property, pops against its vinyl sided neighbors.
Less laborious than installing windows and more energy-efficient than turning on electric lights, tubular skylighting is a creative, sustainable design solution for brightening dim rooms.