SubscribeSign In
Contemporary furnishings now contrast with the traditional detailing of the preserved architecture.
Contemporary furnishings now contrast with the traditional detailing of the preserved architecture.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
Bizna Estudio combines passive house principles with a few regional materials to keep one family cool while on vacation.
Bizna Estudio combines passive house principles with a few regional materials to keep one family cool while on vacation.
The climate in La Mancha is harsh, with very cold winters and very hot summers and a generally dry climate. "Generating comfortable conditions for as much of the year as possible was the real challenge,
The climate in La Mancha is harsh, with very cold winters and very hot summers and a generally dry climate. "Generating comfortable conditions for as much of the year as possible was the real challenge,
Vince and Ayşe relax on a sofa that converts to a bunk bed in the living area, where a shade pulls down from a large picture window and provides a screen for the movie projector above the sofa.
Vince and Ayşe relax on a sofa that converts to a bunk bed in the living area, where a shade pulls down from a large picture window and provides a screen for the movie projector above the sofa.