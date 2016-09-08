This modular home prototype by Meka is a shipping container clad in cedar.
Tsai Design Studio turned a shipping container into a classroom located just outside of Cape Town, South Africa.
For an adaptive reuse project in Toronto, Levitt Goodman Architects used a shipping container as a visitors' center.
Maziar Behrooz designed this container studio set amid lush trees.
The BetaBox mobile prototyping lab is outfitted with a 3D printer, a CNC mill, a laser cutter, and other tools for innovating.
In one of the home’s three bathrooms, a TOTO toilet is illuminated by LED light fixtures from OSRAM. Simple square-shaped skylights and windows allow natural light to fill the space.
