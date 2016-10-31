Stone walls, a pine tree exploding out of a deep overhang, iroko decking, outdoor rooms, a glassy swimming pool, and endless views of the sea make this home a paragon of indoor-outdoor living.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
A path created with Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers meanders through the garden past the master bedroom.
The deck off the front is also minimally furnished with elegant lines of beach rock and two Leaf chairs by Arper.
The site includes a boat shed and a tractor the family uses to pull their boat to and from the ramp.
The new gabion walls were designed
to find a rustic sympathy with the house’s foundation.
One of the most stunning features of the home is the outdoor space, defined by an ironwood ipe deck that connects seamlessly to the custom infinity pool and surrounding landscaping. Dahan says the design “elongates the backyard and speaks to the recurrence of clean, crisp lines throughout the home.”
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.