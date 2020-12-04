Top 9 Dwellings of 2020: The homes nominated for this year’s Dwell Design Awards represent the best in creative, context-driven design.
Resident Richard Kim, who works as the head of design at electric car company Faraday Future, tested his know-how with the creation of his own Los Angeles home, a curvilinear structure clad in Cor-Ten steel and black-stained cedar.
H16 is a fully recyclable, zero-emissions house near Stuttgart that consumes no energy and blends in with the landscape.
The interior of the Hamburg Cruise Center. As it is temporary, Sobek designed the roof with recycling in mind—the trusses are constructed using wooden beams.
Until 2010, the Hamburg Cruise Center will be used for registration and baggage check-in of cruise passengers. The roof structure is encased in translucent panels that are illuminated from within.