The couple worked with landscape firm Staghorn Design Studio for the plantings on their rooftop terrace, where an Elan dining table from Design Within Reach.
500 Series Gas Grill by Viking from $5,400 The ne plus ultra of outdoor grills (it even includes a rotisserie!) is made in Greenwood, Mississippi.
Rooftop terrace at Dancing Bear Aspen's Parkside building
In an interview, designer Piero Lissoni shares, "Mamilla wants to express harmony with a solution that brings modernity and high class in a soft way, respecting the local traditions." On the rooftop, this statement certainly holds true. It is quite enjoyable to be surrounded by Knoll's modern tables and sofas and Lissoni's wood-paneled bar while reveling at the beauty and historic grandeur of the old city of Jerusalem.
At one end of the L-shaped terrace, interior designer Martine Brisson included room for a full outdoor kitchen so the family could prepare meals without stepping inside during the warmer months.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
The patio outside Wenes's house and gallery.
The architects discreetly sunk a pool into the roof terrace of the old corral. In order to shade part of the terrace, the architects designed a freestanding sun shelter. So as not to damage the outer walls of the old building, a galvanized-steel frame is secured to the terrace floor. A bamboo-reed covering projects a soft, filtered light onto the outdoor living area below.
The door to the house is actually on the side of the house, further adding to the sense of privacy the Shozis sought.
Architect Allan Shulman tackled one of Miami’s biggest architectural challenges when he designed a two-story home on a leafy lot dominated by a "solution hole," a depression in the limestone terrain caused by erosion. Inspired by the jungle scenery of painter Henri Rousseau, Shulman strove to leave the delicate habitat undisturbed. An elegant pool and outdoor kitchen extend from the living areas.
