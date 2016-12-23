In an interview, designer Piero Lissoni shares, "Mamilla wants to express harmony with a solution that brings modernity and high class in a soft way, respecting the local traditions." On the rooftop, this statement certainly holds true. It is quite enjoyable to be surrounded by Knoll’s modern tables and sofas and Lissoni’s wood-paneled bar while reveling at the beauty and historic grandeur of the old city of Jerusalem. Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!