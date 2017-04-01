At only 396 square feet, the Pattern Book House is one of the smallest homes designed by Rural Studio.
At only 396 square feet, the Pattern Book House is one of the smallest homes designed by Rural Studio.
Harvard Innovation Lab
Harvard Innovation Lab
Clothesline Tiny Homes founders Carrie and Shane Caverly designed their home in New Mexico before their move to Colorado.
Clothesline Tiny Homes founders Carrie and Shane Caverly designed their home in New Mexico before their move to Colorado.
The screen porch serves as an auxiliary dining area and extends past the house to capture views and cross breezes.
The screen porch serves as an auxiliary dining area and extends past the house to capture views and cross breezes.
Set cover photo