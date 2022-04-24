A centuries-old blue oak stands near the intersection of the two wings of the house, which is clad in Alaskan yellow cedar. “We decided to split the house into two volumes to let in light and allow us to be more nimble with where we placed the structures.” Jess Field, the architect.
A modern space perfectly aligned with nature was CEO Mario Ojalo’s vision for the forward-thinking prefab. “Creating this harmony inspired our every decision,” he says.
The architecture perfectly frames the spectacular surroundings.
Once the sun sets, the private side deck with soaking tub offers an idyllic setting for stargazing.
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.
The living room occupies the middle volume and has a cathedral ceiling. “It’s the largest room in the house and has the best views,” the husband says. “It’s where we entertain and encourage the kids to be with family.” Sliders open to the concrete terrace where they gathers every night to watch the sunset. The landscape is by Australian-American photographer Brooke Holm.
New Haven–based architect Vincent C. Amore designed and built the geometric retreat in 1971 to serve as an inspirational getaway for his family. Set on the edge of Guilford, Connecticut, the home offers 1,149 square feet of living space, as well as unobstructed seaside views.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
The property is sited within a clearing on a 3.2-acre lot.
Described by the architects as the place where "spa meets retail," the master bathroom and closet revolve around two floating islands natural lit by skylight wells above.
A close-up of the wood walls. Acoustic felt is set between the slats, which improve acoustics and hide doors and storage space. Here, the door pull to the master bedroom is hidden in the wall, which retracts like an accordion.
Slatted walnut walls are located on either side of the main living area. "We found in many modern homes with open floor plans that there is a really poor sound quality," explain the architects. "We wanted to design a solution that was not only aesthetically pleasing, but solved this issue—so both sides of the main living space have wood slat walls backed with acoustic felt."
The AIA award-winning High Desert Residence by Hacker Architects recedes into its moody surroundings just outside of Bend, Oregon. Western Red Cedar, a regional material found only in the Pacific Northwest of North America, is stained a warm grey along the exterior.
“Being totally immersed in a wood space connects us with this biophilic response to nature and natural materials,” says Corey. “You can use modern, minimal forms and still add a really warm material. Then, the result is more than just the simple lines of a space, it’s the deeper feeling of being connected with something bigger.”
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
Tulip wood continues in the master bathroom, which has a stone countertop and custom vanity.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
The cast-iron columns and high Catalan vault ceilings are among the historic features characteristic of early 20th-century Catalan modernista architecture.
Assembled in just two weeks, this cedar-wrapped passive house near Woodstock, New York, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, realized a couple's dream of rural living.
"California, South Africa, and New Zealand actually all have very similar climates so a lot of the planting we see is a mixture of those three zones," Kurrel notes.
Set on a desert lot in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Byrne Residence is a signature design by William P. Bruder, FAIA. Since its construction, the dwelling has been featured in dozens of publications, including the Phaidon Atlas of Contemporary World Architecture.
Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, this tiny hexagonal home is #cabinlife goals.
Off-The-Grid Desert Escape (Pioneertown, USA) Dwell profiled this counterintuitive desert concept near Joshua Tree, an uncoupled, environmentally friendly escape with glass walls and cross-ventilation instead of air conditioning and shade. Wrapped in glass, the waystation is more a watchtower for the desert scenery. Just imagine the stars at night as you huddle around the indoor fireplace. Named the "iT House” as a reference to the “It Girl,” not any IT (there’s no wifi here), it’s an ideal space to disappear amidst the thermals and 100-plus temperatures. Listing at Off-grid itHouse
Blu Homes's new prefab in Joshua Tree, California.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
- Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Wild Lilac is set on the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, far removed from the glitz of Los Angeles. LaHabra Santa Barbara Mission Finish stucco was used for the exterior to protect the home from strong sun.
