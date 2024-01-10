Backed by ample amounts of experience and a proven track record of success, our Texas trial attorneys at Lyons & Simmons, LLP are ready to handle any type of personal injury-related case, including those that involve products liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, oil field injuries, fires and explosions, construction accidents, and more. Don’t wait to retain the legal advocacy you need. Call our Texas trial attorneys at Lyons & Simmons, LLP as soon as possible! Over the years, our attorneys have been given numerous prestigious accolades and awards and have been recognized by Martindale-Hubbell® of LexisNexis®, Best D Magazine, Super Lawyers® of Thomson Reuters, and others.
Lyons & Simmons, LLP
2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 1900, Dallas, TX 75201
214-247-7779
www.lyons-simmons.com