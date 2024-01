Are you seeking reliable and experienced legal representation in Royal Oak, MI? Look no further than Rasor Law Firm, your trusted source for comprehensive legal services. Our team of dedicated attorneys is committed to providing expert counsel and effective solutions for a wide range of legal matters. **Commercial Litigation** - Trust Our Skilled Attorneys for Expert Handling of Commercial Litigation Cases. **Bankruptcy** - Seek Financial Relief and Guidance with Our Bankruptcy Legal Services. **Real Estate** - Navigate Complex Real Estate Transactions with Our Experienced Attorneys. **Domestic Violence** - Our Compassionate Attorneys Protect Your Rights in Domestic Violence Cases. **Controlled Substance** - Rely on Our Expertise to Defend Against Controlled Substance Charges. **Possession of Narcotics** - Seek Skilled Representation in Possession of Narcotics Cases. **Car Accidents** - Get the Compensation You Deserve with Our Car Accident Lawyers. **Dog Bites** - Our Team Advocates for Victims of Dog Bites and Ensures Fair Compensation. **Medical Malpractice** - Trust Our Legal Expertise to Pursue Medical Malpractice Claims. **Motorcycle Accidents** - Seek Justice for Motorcycle Accident Injuries with Our Support. **Truck Accidents** - Our Attorneys Protect Your Rights in Truck Accident Cases. **Wrongful Deaths** - Find Compassion and Legal Support in Wrongful Death Cases. **Racial & Pregnancy Discrimination** - Our Attorneys Stand Against Discrimination in All Forms. **Sexual Harassment** - Rely on Our Legal Team to Fight Against Sexual Harassment. **Whistle Blower Retaliation** - Protect Whistleblowers with Our Knowledgeable Attorneys. **Civil Abuse** - Seek Justice and Legal Recourse for Victims of Civil Abuse. Located at 201 E 4th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, United States, Rasor Law Firm is your reliable partner for expert legal representation. With extensive experience in various practice areas, we strive to deliver personalized and effective solutions for our clients. We are dedicated to protecting your rights and ensuring a fair and just legal process. Our commitment to excellence and compassionate advocacy sets us apart as one of the leading law firms in Royal Oak. Rasor Law Firm 201 E 4th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, United States 248-543-9000 www.google.com/map...