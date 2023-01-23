SubscribeSign In
A natural material palette continues inside, where extensive glazing enhances the home's intimate indoor-outdoor connection. Original wooden details pepper the main living areas.
The primary suite is located at the far end of the home and features direct access to the wraparound balcony. Dark hardwood floors complement the room's neutral palette.
Walls of glass span across the rear, allowing each room to capture views of the lush lot.
