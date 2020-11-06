“It feels very much like a home, where we mixed products from our design partners together very organically, whether they be books, textiles, ceramics or furniture, so there is a sense of inspiration and discovery," says McKinley.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
The two-car garage can also be used as extra space.
Frederick Tang Architecture renovated this Brooklyn brownstone with entertaining in mind. The new kitchen features a mix of IKEA and custom walnut shelving. The gray subway tile is from Nemo Tile.