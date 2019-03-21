Stories

Design Junkie
"I guess from a young age I collected things that interested me—picked up bizarre things from the street, put them in boxes, or...
On the Fence
This “landscaped outdoor room” near Farrar Pond, Massachusetts, uses simple construction to create complex effects.
Designer Rich Hansen reviews five dining tables
As likely to host the sending of emails as the serving of entrees, today’s dining table needs to be set for anything.
Jason F. McLennan reviews 5 eco-toilets
Victorian technology has no business being the receptacle for your business. It’s time to outmode the common commode.
