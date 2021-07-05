“Typically in close city lots, all the light comes from the front and back of the house, so that the center becomes a dark spot,” Curtiss said, explaining her decision to install a Velux skylight above the staircase. “[It brought] a glow to the center of the house.” On the floor beneath it, she cut a hole that ushers in daylight to the lower regions of the house. It also creates a bridge separating the master bedroom from the two smaller rooms.