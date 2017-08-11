Another house built from Wright's Prefab #1 plan for Marshall Erdman & Associates, the Socrates Zaferiou House in New York state, was sold in 2014. The Prefab #1 layouts, which ranged in size from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet, shared a single story, L-shaped plan with a "pitched-roof bedroom wing joining a flat-roofed living-dining-kitchen area centered on a large masonry fireplace." Alongside prefabrication managed by Erdman's company, the architect sourced off-the-rack Andersen windows and Pella doors and used basic materials like plywood and Masonite to cut costs. [Photos via Curbed]