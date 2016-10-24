LABhaus Floor Plan A Deck B Pool C Great Room D Kitchen E Laundry Room F Bathroom G Guest Room
The patio is equipped with IKEA furniture; the previous residents chose the sliders and windows, which are by Sierra Pacific
In the guest bathroom, a set of Senegalese nesting baskets mirrors the yellow-and-white pattern on the linoleum floor.
The interiors of Hugh Smallen's 1963 Becker House are accented by a rich blue that connects the two levels, while a vibrant yellow draws attention towards the living room.
The kids’ bedroom features playfully colored bunk beds from Ikea. The mirrored closet doors reflect light and make the room appear larger. The vertical light slot can also be viewed through the bedroom corridor.
